Liverpool are not interested in Amadou Diawara, according to Rai Sport.

The Reds were reported to want the Guinean, who impressed two seasons ago for Bologna and played reasonably well after joining Napoli.

Yet the 20-year-old has barely played over 1000 minutes this season, prompting speculation that he would leave. A number of clubs were interested in the talented central midfielder before he joined the Partenopei, with Bayern, Juventus and Monaco reportedly interested.

Recent speculation indicated that Tottenham wanted a piece of him, as did Liverpool. It appears that Tottenham have spoken to his people, and that Arsenal are also interested.

Diawara’s agent has said, however, that he wants to continue with the Azzurri, with whom he has a deal that will only expire in 2021.

The idea is that he may get more playing time next season, with Marek Hamsik ageing and Jorginho potentially leaving.

Who will end up nabbing the skillful, combative ball winner?