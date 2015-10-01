Liverpool not selling unhappy Juve target despite expiring contract
22 April at 10:45Liverpool are intended to keep Emre Can at Anfield Road despite the Germany midfielder entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Reds, The Guardian claims.
Can’s Liverpool contract expires in June 2018 and despite new contract talks are ongoing since a few months now, the two parties have failed to reach an agreement. The player insists reason behind stalling negotiations is his role under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
The former Bayer Leverkusen is not happy with his position in the pitch and would prefer to play in a deeper midfield role rather than closer to the Reds’ strikers.
Can is said to be a transfer target of Juventus with the Old Lady who is on very good terms with the player’s agent Reza Fazeli. The Serie A giants are looking for some midfield reinforcement and Can is one of the players monitored as a possible reinforcement for next season.
Liverpool, however, are not open to sell the 23-year-old and hope they will finally persuade him to sign a contract extension.
