Roma fullback Emerson appears on his way to London as Chelsea is on the verge of acquiring him for €20-25 million. A source tells CalcioMercato that he’s heading to London tonight.One variable in the deal is striker Edin Dzeko. Roma’s record-setting goalscorer has endured a difficult season, and is being linked in a package with Emerson for €50 million – though Roma want €65 million for the pair.Should he move to Stamford Bridge, Sky Sport indicates that Roma will go after Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.