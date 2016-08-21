Liverpool, Official: New five-year deal for Coutinho
25 January at 09:31
After huge speculation about his future, Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has committed his future to Liverpool. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but has now signed a record-breaking deal with the Anfield club (worth around £200,000-a-week) which is set to make him the highest paid player in the clubs history.
The new agreement does not include a buy-out clause which looks to have put paid to any hopes the Catalan giants may have had of signing the player in the summer.
It’s the news you’ve been waiting for…
Share on