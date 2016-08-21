After huge speculation about his future, Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has committed his future to Liverpool. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but has now signed a record-breaking deal with the Anfield club (worth around £200,000-a-week) which is set to make him the highest paid player in the clubs history.



The new agreement does not include a buy-out clause which looks to have put paid to any hopes the Catalan giants may have had of signing the player in the summer.