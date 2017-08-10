It is no secret that Juventus want Stefan De Vrij. Tuttosport report that three days ago Alex Kroos, agent of the Dutchman, met with representatives to present him a proposal for next season, hoping that in the meantime the Lazio defender will not renew his contract with the Roman club, to expire in June 2018.

OFFER DETAILS - Stefan De Vrij currently earns a 1.3 million EUR per season, but has not yet responded to Lazio who offered him an improved contract with an extension until 2022. It is here that Juventus have entered the fray. There was a first attempt to secure De Vrij right away, but the 40 million EUR required by Lotito for his transfer have slowed Marotta and Paratici’s efforts, who have therefore decided to target the central defender for next year. Juventus has offered a five-year contract (from 2018 to 2023) with a salary of 2.5 million EUR plus bonuses. De Vrij is thinking about it, the proposal is tempting but he does not want to leave Lazio yet. And his fans, with whom he has always had a great relationship in Rome, are taken into account.