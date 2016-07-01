Liverpool have been alerted by the news that young German striker Tim Werner is ready to quit RB Leipzig to join a big club next season. The 21-year-old shot to fame last term with the Bundesliga side netting 21 times whilst also grabbing six goals in eight games for the full German national team.



Werner’s good form has continued into the new campaign having already scored four goals in five games for last season’s runners-up. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan and will be encouraged by claims from the player himself that he wants to move to an elite club sooner rather than later.





Speaking to Sport Bild , Werner stated that; “Until now, everything has gone well with Leizpzig. Therefore I don’t think about what could happen in one, two or three years, but of course I want to play for a big club at some point.”

He added that; “FC Bayern are a big club but that’s not a topic I will busy myself with. In Spain, Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid three clubs tops. [England] Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City”.



“Perhaps, RB will also become a big club, I’m quite sure of that. If I don’t extend, that doesn’t mean I’ll leave next summer. But on the other hand, it doesn’t often mean that one stays if you have a five-year contract.”