Liverpool have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign highly-rated Spanish striker Inaki Williams. The 22-year-old, who has been catching the eye with some outstanding performances for Athletic Bilbao, has hinted in a recent interview that his future may lie away from the Basque club.



Williams declared that; “I’m happy in Bilbao but if a concrete offer comes in from elsewhere then I’m happy to sit round the table and discuss my options with my agent and the club”. With his father originally from Ghana and his mother from Liberia, the tall striker arrived at his current employers in 2013 where he made an immediate impact playing for the clubs “B” team.



He made his long awaited first-team debut in December 2014 and netted his first senior goal the following February in a Europa League tie against Torino. In January 2016, he signed a new five-year deal which includes a €50 million buy-out clause.