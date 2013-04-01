Vitezslav Jaros and it’s claimed the Reds have beaten off competition from Southampton for his signature.

Despite their recent ban on signing academy players, The Mirror reports that Liverpool are on the verge of making their first summer signing. The player in question is Slavia Prague goalkeeperand it’s claimed the Reds have beaten off competition from Southampton for his signature.

Under restrictions placed on them, the Anfield club are not allowed to make signings from other English academies for the next two years after being found guilty in offering financial inducements to a Stoke City schoolboy. This ban does not involve European academies however and boss Jurgen Klopp will pay £300,000 to bring the 15-year-old to the club.



The Czech youngster has been on trial on Merseyside and Slavia Prague CEO Martin Krob all but confirmed a permanent deal when he stated that; “The agreement exists, now the whole thing we are dealing with it in the summer would Jaros had become a Liverpool player."