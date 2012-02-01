Liverpool open to selling Coutinho to Barcelona
27 August at 13:45Liverpool are open to negotiating over Philippe Coutinho with Barcelona, according to Sport.
The Catalan paper claims that the Blaugrana, having signed Ousmane Dembele, are set to allow Liverpool to sign a replacement, with Renato Sanches the likely candidate (see our report on that here).
The Brazilian scored 13 Premier League goals and made seven assists
Sold for peanuts by Inter a few years ago, he was the subject of a recent €127 million offer from Barcelona, who were rejected by Liverpool
Barcelona have also signed Ousmane Dembele to beef up their attack, with the Super Cup mauling at the hands of Real Madrid a major red flag.
The Brazilian told Jurgen Klopp that he wanted out a few weeks ago.
Here’s what Sport write:
The pressure applied by the player to try to force through the move has almost paid off after weeks of tension and cold war with his current club. Coutinho has not wavered in his desire to join Barça and has been encouraged by Barça telling his representatives that they would wait until the last minute for him.
The route is now clear. Firstly, Liverpool will sign Coutinho’s replacement, for a fee in line with an already inflated market. And at the same time, Coutinho will be sold to Barça for around €150 million. In this way, Liverpool hope to avoid having to pay over the odds for a replacement, as has happened to Barça. The British press are reporting that Liverpool’s target is Renato Sanches, the Bayern Munich player.
