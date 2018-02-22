Liverpool or Napoli extension: what does the future hold for Zieliński?
14 April at 14:35Yesterday, Calciomercato.com (via La Gazzetta dello Sport) brought you the news that Piotr Zieliński is on the verge of signing a new contract with Napoli, keeping him at the club until June 30th 2022.
Indeed, Maurizio Sarri rates him very highly and is determined to keep him at the Stadio San Paolo, viewing him as an ideal long-term replacement for club record goalscorer Marek Hamšík.
However, as a result of his continued struggle to nail down a regular starting berth, the Polish internationalist has frequently been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool, where Jürgen Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of his ability.
Despite only starting 11 Serie A matches this season, key figures within the Vesuviani hierarchy see him as an important part of their long-term future alongside the likes of Amadou Diawara, Marko Rog and Adam Ounas.
President Aurelio De Laurentiis has absolutely no intention of allowing him to leave Naples this summer, though this could change depending on whether the player himself expresses a desire to play his football elsewhere. Time will tell.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
