Liverpool comfortably move into the Champions League group stage after tonight’s 4-2 victory over Hoffenheim in the second round of the playoff between the two clubs. An Emre Can double and goals from Salah and Firmino secured the win over the Germans, totally a 6-3 aggregate score in the tie. It was a nervous but lively atmosphere at Merseyside, fans of whom will be happily cheering as the Reds now enter the glorious competition for Europe’s top silverware.

Into the group stages we go!