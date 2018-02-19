Liverpool are doing their best to ensure that Mo Salah doesn’t go anywhere.

The Egyptian has already reached the 30-goal threshold this season, the first player since Luis Suarez, who managed the same feat in 2014.

Perhaps because the Uruguayan didn’t last much longer at Liverpool, the Anfield side wants to do its best to secure his services.

Alarm bells rang when former team-mate Diego Perotti said that:

Real Madrid have been particularly interested in him, with Florentino Perez known to want to revamp his side.

The Mirror confirms that the Kop side also wants to offer Sadio Mane new terms so that he remains longer.

“He won’t stay at Liverpool for more than half an hour, he’ll leave, someone will pick him up.”