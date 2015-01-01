Liverpool planning summer move for Torino star Hart
22 December at 10:31Former Manchester City man Joe Hart has become a star in Italy, but may not end up staying very long.
The Daily Mirror (via 101GreatGoals) claim that the Granata shotstopper is in Liverpool's radar for a move next June.
Though Torino want to keep Hart, he will be very expensive for a club of that size, while Liverpool are in need of a goalkeeper.
Options Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both flattered to deceive, with the Estonian having a particularly poor game against Bournemouth of late.
Hart moved to Serie A when it became apparent that Coach Pep Gyardiola wanted a better passer to play between the sticks, though it's not as if Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero have looked any good.
Either way, the Daily Mirror specify that the Shrewsbury native is deemed “surplus to requirements”.
Hart didn't have the best of games at the weekend, shipping in five goals from Napoli, being directly responsible for the third, which he palmed straight into Dries Mertens’ path.
