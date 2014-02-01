Henry Onyekuru. The 19-year-old has been turning heads in Belgium with Eupen and now the

Liverpool has become the latest club to be linked with Nigerian winger. The 19-year-old has been turning heads in Belgium with Eupen and now the Daily Mail claims that the Merseyside club have thrown their hat into the ring over a possible summer move.

The journal claims that a host of clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Southampton, Celtic and Arsenal have all expressed their interest and that the player himself has expressed a preference to play for the Gunners if he is to move to the Premier League.



In a recent interview, the player who has netted 17 times in the Belgian top-flight this season so far explained that; “I hope to find myself one day in a top club in Europe and to play for my national team,’ the youngster admitted last summer. The shirt I dream of wearing is Arsenal’s because I’ve always had Thierry Henry as a role model since I was little."