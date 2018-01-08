Liverpool prepared to pay Strootman’s €45m release clause
09 January at 11:30Not merely content with adding Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are prepared to make a shocking swoop for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman.
While the record-setting sale of Philippe Coutinho is at the center of the football universe this January, Liverpool is not prepared to rest on its laurels and coast to the end of the season. By adding van Dijk for a record 75 million euros, the Reds signaled their intent to compete well into the spring.
Liverpool’s busy transfer year has already yielded tremendous success. When they acquired Mohamed Salah from Roma for a modest 30 million euros, few envisioned him morphing into the most potent offensive force in the Premier League.
Now, having tasted success with Salah, Jurgen Klopp is prepared to poach another player from the Eternal City. With the Giallorossi struggling, and badly in need of reinforcements but lacking the necessary funds to do so, Liverpool is prepared to pay the 45 million euro release clause of the Dutch midfielder.
The news certainly comes as a blow to Chelsea and Manchester United, who’ve been scouting him for months.
