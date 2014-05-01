Stefan de Vrij to Goodison Park this summer. The 25-year-old Dutch international is set to leave the Italian capital at the end of the current campaign after stalling on a new contract agreement with the Biancocelesti.

Reports from Hitc.com (via Calciomercato.com) state that Everton want to bring Lazio defenderto Goodison Park this summer. The 25-year-old Dutch international is set to leave the Italian capital at the end of the current campaign after stalling on a new contract agreement with the Biancocelesti.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer of the player who has already been linked with potential moves to Manchester United and Chelsea and reports suggest he has a secret weapon up his sleeve to try to beat off the competition.



The Dutch tactician is understood to be ready to propose a player swap deal involving Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori. The 26-year-old Argentine is a favourite player of Lazio sporting director Igli Tare and the Premier League side are set to use this to their advantage to try and thrash out a deal.



Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put a figure of around €35 million on de Vrij but Everton believe they can persuade the Italian club to do a player swap in the summer.