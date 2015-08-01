Liverpool, PSG favored to land Roma's star Brazilian

Mohamed Salah certainly grabs the most headlines, but it may be Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson who will be Walter Sabatini’s lasting legacy with AS Roma.



The shot stopper has been nothing short of sensational for the Giallorossi this season, to the surprise of many. Having taken over for Wojciech Szczesny, the best goalkeeper in Serie A last year, Alisson has silenced many critics with his strong play between the pipes, generating conversation that he may now be the best goalkeeper in Italy.



However, that title may be short lived as his name is surfacing among the biggest clubs in the world. According the La Gazzetta dello Sport, both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are making pushes to take him away from the Eternal City.



Neither Simon Mignolet nor Kevin Trapp have inspired much confidence for either fan base, and have left them clamoring for change. Mignolet has been horrendous at Anfield while Trapp does not appear to be up to the quality PSG desires if they are to win Champions League.