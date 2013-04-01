Liverpool are no longer interested in signing Alisson,

The Brazilian has very much impressed in Italy since taking over starting duties, and has also attracted the likes of Real Madrid, among other clubs.

​But the Giallorossi #1’s agent has been told that Liverpool won’t be pursuing him and his €65 million pricetag.

It appears that Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by Loris Karius’ recent performances, enough to want to stick to him, and to tell Ze Maria Neis (Alisson’s representative) that Liverpool are out of the race.

Signing Alisson would have made him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, seeing as around €52m was paid for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001 by Juventus.

We revealed earlier this week that Roma were planning to shield the 25-year-old Alisson with a new deal, one which would increase his €1.5 million salary and take his release clause to a massive €90m.