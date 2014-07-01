With their reported chase for England striker Jamie Vardy facing strong competition from Everton, Chelsea are set to battle it out with the red half of Merseyside for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Jurgen Klopp’s side host The Gunners at Anfield in this afternoon’s big Premier League clash and the German will have one eye on the 23-year-old who has yet to sign a new deal in North London. Report last week suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain was set for showdown talks with Arsenal bosses and according to The Express, a £50M price-tag may now be put on the player.



Oxlade-Chamberlain wants guarantees that he will be a regular starter for Wenger this term but also wants a substantial rise in salary to remain at The Emirates. Arsenal are reportedly reluctant to meet these demands however and the man from Portsmouth seems ready to head for the exit.