Having already reaped the benefits of signing Mohamed Salah last summer, Liverpool could now be on the verge of securing the services of his international team-mate Ramadan Sobhi.



In an exclusive article this morning TeamTalk writes that Salah has given Sobhi a glowing reference to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool scouts have been keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old left winger who has a contract in the Potteries until 2022.





Sobhi arrived at the Bet 365 Stadium in 2016 for a fee of £5M and TeamTalk understands that any potential departure would not be for anything less than £15M.

There is also another sub-plot to this story; and that is that with some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs keeping a close watch on Salah’s outstanding season in the Premier League, Klopp feels that having a fellow countryman in the squad could help the striker refute any advances at the end of the season.



Having been compared to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, reports today claim that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all prepared to offer a world record fee of £200M to the Merseyside club to secure Salah ahead of next term.