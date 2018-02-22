According to Bild, Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in former the former Schalke star in the summer, as a means of replacing Philippe Coutinho.

The German international was a starter at the weekend in the 2-1 win over Nice, but he didn’t perform particularly well.

He has scored four goals and made another six assists in all competitions for the Parisians, but it is clear that the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’ in the summer have derailed his plans somewhat.

He has only made 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season, despite being signed by the Parisians for a massive

42 million back in January 2017.

The German international is reportedly frustrated at Unai Emery’s decision to employ other players ahead of him, including Giovani Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria.

He is, Bild confirm, potentially available for only 50 million, a good sum for what is considered to be one of Germany’s prime attacking midfielders.