Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the hottest name on the summer transfer market despite the current season having almost three months still left to run. Real Madrid and Manchester City have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old Gabon international but now there is a new player in town with reports that Liverpool will also try to secure his signature.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp knows the player well of course from his time in charge at Borussia Dortmund and despite being behind both Real and City in the pecking order at present, the German tactician is confident he can tempt Aubameyang to reunite with him at Anfield despite reportedly having to find around £60 million to secure any deal.





The striker recently announced that he would be leaving the Bundesliga side at the end of the current season stating that; ““If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise.” Those quotes caused outrage from his current employer although Goal claims that the player was misquoted.

Dortmund have also jumped to his defence with Director telling Kicker that; “We are not under any pressure to sell Aubameyang. He has a long contract [until 2020]. If an offer comes, we will talk. But he will not go cheap.”