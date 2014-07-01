Liverpool's failed signing may be a blessing in disguise

Since joining Juventus on a season-long loan with option to buy, German defender Benedikt Höwedes has struggled to replicate the form which once made him one of the most highly sought after centre-backs in Europe. This has largely been due to injury, with the 29-year-old having made just one appearance since switching Gelsenkirchen for Turin during the summer.



He arrived at Juve’s Vinovo training centre carrying an injury when he first touched down in Italy and, in truth, has struggled to kick on from that. He took two months to recover before making his long-awaited debut in a 3-0 win over Crotone at home. He picked up another injury in that match which will now keep him out of action until next month.



The Bianconeri will be obliged to sign him permanently next July should he make 25 appearances or more during the current campaign – a scenario which looks highly unlikely to unfold at the moment.



That said, they had to fend off serious competition from Premier League giants Liverpool in order to secure his signature. Compatriot Jürgen Klopp saw him as a vital piece of the jigsaw he wished to complete at Anfield, though it seems the Anfield club are more determined than ever to take Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.



As for Höwedes, all one can say is that the Merseyside club dodged a bullet by failing to acquire him. As sad as it may be, questions continue to loom large over his ability to get himself fully fit again. With a busy schedule lying in wait for Massimiliano Allegri’s men, they will be hoping he is at least able to add some depth to the squad.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)