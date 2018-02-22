Liverpool & Real warned as Monchi reveals Roma will sell their stars ‘on one condition’
30 April at 10:15Roma will be playing the return tie of the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool on Wednesday night but the giallorossi will need another stunning comeback to get their tickets for the Kyev final next month.
Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco insists the Serie A giants can beat Liverpool at the Olimpico in two days and the giallorossi director of football Monchi shares the same ideas of his manager.
Talking to Il Romanista, Monchi talked about the Champions League and Roma summer transfer campaign.
Roma and Liverpool are reported to be interested in Alisson who, however, is not the only star of the giallorossi monitored by Serie A clubs.
“We believe in the comeback. I believe in it. We will do everything we can. They have the result, we have the Olimpico.”
“Our financial situation has improved. We had losses of € 42 million despite the sales of Rudiger, Salah and Paredes. We were forced to sell them. Now the situation is a bit different. Sales depend on us only, it’s not a complete change but it’s a pretty big one.”
