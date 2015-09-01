Liverpool reject Southampton’s loan bid for Sakho
19 January at 16:00Mamadou Sakho is on his way out of Liverpool but according to reliable British broadcasters Sky Sports, the Reds have rejected a loan offer of Southampton for the versatile French defender.
According to the exclusive report of SkySports, Southampton want to sign a replacement for José Fonte who has received an offer from West Ham. The 33-year-old has informed Southampton’s manager Claude Puel that he wants to leave the club in January, six months before the natural expiration of his conctrat.
It is understood, however, that the Saints want to sign a replacement for the experienced Portuguese centre-half before giving green light for his sale.
Liverpool, however, have rejected Southampton’s loan offer for Sakho which means the Reds are looking for a permanent departure of the troublesome defender who has yet to register one single appearances with the Reds this season.
Sakho, 26, runs out of his Liverpool contract in 2020 and has also been linked with moves to Inter and AC Milan.
