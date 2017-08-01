Liverpool have rejected a second offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho,

The French outlet confirm that the Anfield side had already said no to an €80 million offer for the 25-year-old, and have now shot down an €100 million bid.

Coutinho is appreciated by Barcelona, and is seen as a replacement for Neymar, who has reportedly already told team-mates that he wants to move to PSG for €222 million.

Ironically, Neymar was one of the first to lobby for Coutinho’ arrival.

Jurgen Klopp has also said that he won’t negotiate over the 25-year-old, as they believe he is indispensable to the club’s future plans.

The attacking midfielder, formerly of Inter, is reported to have agreed to terms with the Catalans already.

Barcelona are looking for replacements for Neymar, who is said to have irritated his team-mates with his indecision.

Coutinho scored 13 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season, adding seven assists.