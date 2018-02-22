This is the sixth European meeting between Liverpool and Roma and the first since March 2002 in the second group stage of the Champions League – of the previous five, Liverpool have won two, with two draws and one Roma win.Liverpool are yet to lose to Roma in the European Cup/Champions League in three meetings (W1 D2), with one of those draws in the 1984 final, which Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties in the Stadio Olimpico.This is Liverpool’s 10th appearance in the semi-final of the European Cup/Champions League – they’ve progressed to the final on seven of the previous nine occasions, losing only in 1964-65 against Internazionale and in 2007-08 against Chelsea.Roma are appearing in their first European semi-final for 27 years, when they faced Brøndby in the UEFA Cup in 1990-91. Their only previous European Cup/Champions League semi-final was in 1983-84, when they eliminated Dundee United to face Liverpool in the final.Liverpool haven’t won the first leg of a European semi-final in any of their last seven attempts (D3 L4), since a 4-0 win over Panathinaikos in the European Cup in 1984-85.The Reds have scored 33 goals in this season’s competition, the most by an English team in a single Champions League campaign.