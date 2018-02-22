Liverpool-Roma: Fazio refuses to raise white flag
24 April at 23:39Roma will face an uphill battle in the second leg against Liverpool as the first leg at Anfield ended 5-2, after Salah scored two goals against his old side while assisting another two goals. Roma's Fazio spoke to Premium Sport after the game.
On a possible comeback: "We had many opportunities especially in the first half. We didn't do too well but we must continue this way. We always think positive. We are warriors, we will fight until the last second We will do even more with the strength of our fans."
On the fact that Roma scored once Salah left the pitch: "We fought for the entire game and we will continue to fight until the end."
The return leg will be played next week at the Olimpico in Rome, specifically 20:45 on Wednesday evening. Before that, Roma will face Chievo at home in the league, where they will try to secure a Champions League spot for next season.
