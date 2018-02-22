

Roma have won just one of their last 14 away Champions League games (D5 L8), a 2-1 win at Qarabag earlier this season.



The Yellow and Reds have also won just one of their 19 European away matches in England (D7 L11), although that win was at Anfield in February 2001 in the UEFA Cup – current manager Eusebio Di Francesco was an unused sub in that game.



Two of the three players to have had a hand in at least 10 goals in the Champions League this season are Liverpool players – Roberto Firmino (8 goals and 4 assists) and Mohamed Salah (8 goals and 2 assists).



Edin Dzeko has been involved in six of Roma’s last eight away Champions League goals (5 goals, 1 assist) – the Bosnian has scored two goals in his last three starts at Anfield against Liverpool (both for Man City in January 2012 and March 2015).



Mo Salah has scored in each of his last four Champions League starts for Liverpool – the only Reds player to score in five consecutively was Steven Gerrard between October 2007 and February 2008.

Roma and Liverpool meet at the Anfield Road tonight in the opening clash of the Champions League semi-finals. Here’s what you need to know ahead of tonight’s kick-off.Roma are without a clean sheet in their last 26 away Champions League matches; the second longest run in the competition’s history behind only Celtic, who went 30 away matches without one between 2001 and 2016.