Liverpool, Roma, OM target will move in summer, Sassuolo want €30m for him
01 February at 15:20It appears that Gregoire Defrel’s time at Sassuolo will end this summer, if a recent report from France is accurate.
Previously scouted by Liverpool as an alternative to Daniel Sturridge and by Roma to bolster the attack in Mo Salah’s absence, Defrel ended up staying in Emila for the time being, but Footmercato have an exclusive report that should excite fans.
Also linked to Marseille, it appears that his agent is confident that a move (destination not specified) will occur once the season is over.
Footmercato had also revealed that Defrel wouldn’t leave in the January window.
It’s not as if Roma didn’t make a huge bid before the end of the past window, Sporting Director Frederico Massara reportedly offering a €17 million loan-to-buy deal PLUS the right to keep Lorenzo Pellegrini and Federico Ricci, two rising stars of Calcio.
The 25-year-old - who has scored six Serie A goals this season and added an assist- seemed to lend certainty to move buy cutting a frustrated figure in training, earning a benching in recent games in favour of Alessandro Matri.
The Frenchman banged in 7 Serie A goals last season for Sassuolo, and more 9 with Cesena the previous year.
@EdoDalmonte
