Liverpool, Roma, OM target won’t leave Sassuolo in January
18 January at 15:07Sassuolo’s director of sport claims that Gregoire Defrel isn’t leaving for Roma this January, and won’t go anywhere, full stop.
The 25-year-old has also been targeted by Liverpool and Olympique Marseille of late, but it looks like the Emilian side just won’t budge.
“Roma have never officially asked for Defrel,” Andrea Carnevali said at an event, “and we have no intention of selling him in the January window. We traditionally never have”.
Carnevali’s next line seemed to hint that Defrel may have expressed the desire to leave...
“The player’s will? What matters is what the club wants, and what our owners want, and Defrel will have to accept that”.
L’Equipe recently claimed that €18 million would be enough to sign him, though Defrel may end up going the way of Domenico Berardi, who didn’t move despite some heavy pressure from Juventus last January.
The Independent reported a few weeks ago that Liverpool were also on the case.
The Frenchman has netted six goals this season, and 16 in his two previous campaigns combined.
