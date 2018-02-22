Liverpool-Roma, Pallotta: 'A small minority of idiots ruined everything'
29 April at 10:25Roma president James Pallotta talked to Vocegiallorossa.it after the Lupi’s 4-1 win over Chievo. The club’s president did not want to talk about the game but talked about Tuesday’s clashes in Liverpool instead. “I don’t want to talk about what happened on the pitch. Liverpool-Roma was a good game but a football game is not a matter of life and death.”
“I am sad because the image of Roma is being ruined by a small group of people. I saw the video of Sean lying on the ground. It’s the maximum expression of humans’ stupidity. My thoughts are with Sean and his family. It’s a very sad situation because the image of the many is being ruined by the stupidity of the few.”
“Unfortunately a small group of people, who have nothing to do with Roma, have ruined everything. It’s time to make things change in Italy and in Rome. Our fans are the best in the world and for a minority of idiots we run the risk of ruining our history and heritage.”
