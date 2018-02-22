Liverpool-Roma recap: All you need to know
23 April at 22:20Roma will be looking to build on their Champions League win against Barcelona, as Liverpool at the Anfield is up next.
Not many Roma fans would have believed at the start of the season that their team would advance to the semi-finals of Champions League, let alone come back from a 4-1 defeat against the mighty Barcelona. However, the Giallorossi have managed to do the unthinkable, and now they will have to regroup ahead of the encounter with Liverpool on Tuesday night.
Unlike the first leg against Barcelona, which they as said lost 4-1, Roma will be looking to bring back a better result to the Olimpico this time out.
Take a look at all the pre-match reactions down below, including the press conference of Eusebio Di Francesco and Mohamed Salah.
Monchi: 'I don't have the best relationship with Salah'
Strootman: ‘Salah doesn’t pick up the phone’
Ünder reveals how Roma can beat Liverpool in Champions League showdown
Fazio: ‘Salah is not Liverpool’s only threat’
Totti: ‘Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world’
Liverpool manager on Salah facing Roma: 'It's pretty normal'
Dzeko: Two matches against Liverpool 'most important' for Roma this season
Henderson talks about significance of UCL semi-final clash against Roma
Di Francesco: "Liverpool can't rely only on Salah, I can picture the atmosphere at Anfield"
Kolarov: "Winning Champions League? We've come this far and must try"
