Unlike the first leg against Barcelona, which they as said lost 4-1, Roma will be looking to bring back a better result to the Olimpico this time out.

Roma will be looking to build on their Champions League win against Barcelona, as Liverpool at the Anfield is up next.Not many Roma fans would have believed at the start of the season that their team would advance to the semi-finals of Champions League, let alone come back from a 4-1 defeat against the mighty Barcelona. However, the Giallorossi have managed to do the unthinkable, and now they will have to regroup ahead of the encounter with Liverpool on Tuesday night.