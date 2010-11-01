According to Italian journal Corriere dello Sport, Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes will be off-loaded at the end of the season and his new destination will be Merseyside.



The 22-year-old Argentine has been the subject of huge attention from the Premier League in the January window and now it seems he will be playing in England next season. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer and there has also been talk of bids being submitted from North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



The Italian media are convinced however, that his future will be at Anfield for a fee somewhere in the region of £25 million. Paredes has two years left on his current deal in the Eternal City but with coach Luciano Spalletti intent of bringing in Franck Kessie from Atalanta in the summer, Paredes is the player that will almost certainly make way for the highly-rated Ivorian international.