The two Italian fans have been arrested by the Italian police, accused of having attacked Liverpool supporter Sean Cox, who is currently fighting for his life. The English police managed to find the two involved, Filippo Lombardi, 21, and Daniele Sciusco, 29, as a group of Roma fans helped them to identify the supporters.



Both are in custody on charges of attempted murder and will be held for trial. According to initial investigations, they travelled to Liverpool on their own, and not with the ultras of Roma.

