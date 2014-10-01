Liverpool's attempt to lure Dutchman may cause Juve to spend big in January

Lazio centerback Stefan De Vrij’s contract is set to expire this summer, and Lotito has been trying to lock up the Dutchman to a long term contract. But now that Christmas has come and gone without an agreement, he appears to be resigned to the fact De Vrij will leave the club.



As such, Lazio has informed him that he will be allowed to leave next month, should a team be willing to meet their price for him. The update is certainly music to the ears of Juventus and Liverpool fans.



The two clubs have been heavily linked to De Vrij, and may take the opportunity to bring him in earlier than anticipated. Liverpool, are especially keen to find defensive help as they possess one of the strongest offenses in the Premier League, but continue to suffer numerous defensive breakdowns which have cost them significant points in the table.



Juventus don’t have quite as immediate need as Liverpool does, but the threat of them acquiring him before he leaves on a free transfer may cause them to make an aggressive push to block a move to England in January.

