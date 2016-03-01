Naby Keita is the man that the German tactician wants above all others next season and according to

One of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s primary summer targets has refused to rule out a move to the Merseyside giants. RB Liepzig midfielderis the man that the German tactician wants above all others next season and according to The Liverpool Echo , Reds fans may see him grace the field at Anfield next term.

The journal quotes an interview the 22-year-old gave to German newspaper Bild in which he declared that; “I’m very comfortable at Leipzig. There are still three games to go, that’s what I’m concentrating on. My agent takes care of everything else. When it’s time, I’ll discuss it with him and my family.”



The Guinean’s form has fired the club into second place in the Bundesliga table and the club who are owned by energy drinks giant Red Bull, look set to qualify for next season’s Champions League. With Liverpool also now looking likely to be playing in European club football’s premier competition next term, Klopp remains confident he can persuade the player to head to the Premier League.