Liverpool’s tops and flops in bittersweet Champions League return

Liverpool gain a point against strong Spanish side Sevilla in their first champions league game of the group stage . The scousers could have won the match but yet again their defence let them down so questions will be asked as to what Jurgen Klopp will do to tackle this ongoing issue. Drama



Liverpool started the game off poorly as they conceded after 5 minutes due to a shambolic display of defending. Ben Yedder scored a simple tap in to give the lead to Sevilla.



The goal definitely made Liverpool hungry to get a comeback as they continued to put more pressure on Sevilla. Their patience payed off as a quick one two between Moreno and Henderson gifted Firmino a tap in making it 1-1.



Mo Salah then got a stroke of luck as his deflected shot in the 37th minute got Liverpool their second goal. Liverpool could have sealed the deal as they got a penalty 5 minutes later however Firmino bottled it and hit the post.



After half time, there were no changes and Sevilla look like they are in more control now as they are in possession of the ball. There is drama outside the touchline as Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo is sent to the stands after throwing the ball down the touchline.



In the 72nd minute, Sevilla suddenly make it level out of nothing as Correa scores. The defence look static when Muriel crossed it in to the danger zone. In the 94th minute, Liverpool player Joe Gomez is sent off after gaining a second yellow deservedly after a late challenge on Muriel. It was a well deserved 2-2 after the defence let them down and also Klopp’s substitutes may have been put on too late.



Player ratings:

Liverpool:

Karius: 6

Gomez:5 (red card)

Matip:6

Lovren:5

Moreno: 7

Can: 6

Henderson: 7

Wijnaldum:6

Salah:7

Firmino: 7

Mane:7

Subs:

Coutinho: 6

Sturridge:6

Oxlade Chamberlain:

Tops: Moreno,Salah

Flops: Lovren, Gomez





@umerahx





Umerah Riyasat