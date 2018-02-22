Liverpool, Salah: ‘I love Roma’
23 April at 12:05Liverpool star Mohammed Salah talked to Sky Sport ahead of the Reds’ Champions League semi-final tie against Roma: “I’m excited, I usually talk to Roma players, yesterday I was talking to Totti. It’s not going to be an easy game for me. I love this club, I love the fans, I love the city. I have different feelings right now.”
“I know them very well but they know me too. We had been playing together for two years and it’s not going to be an easy game. It’s going to be an emotional meeting, I’ve been battling it out for two years wearing the Roma shirt. Now I have to face them, it’s like going back in time.”
“It would be amazing to win the Champions League. For everybody: the city, fans, everybody. I can’t even compare personal awards with the Champions League. It would be incredible, I am sure we will do our best, we will do more than the 100%.”
