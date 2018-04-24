Liverpool: Salah reveals his secret to success
26 April at 11:30Liverpool star Mohammed Salah claimed the spotlight this past Tuesday when he scored a brace and delivered to crucial assists to help his side to seal a 5-2 home win against Roma in the opening tie of the Champions League semi-finals.
Scorer of 43 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions s far this season, the Egyp star talked to the Cnn to reveal his ‘secret to success’.
"Nutrition is so important, it's part of the game. It has helped with my recovery, allowed me to sleep better and helped my body adapt quickly. My nutritionist says that because I don't have any fat on my body, I can eat what I want. I also don't drink so it's fine."
Salah’s also comments his chances of becoming the Premier League player of the year at the end of the season: "It makes me work harder. It makes me give everything, more than before because now there's more pressure. Everyone is looking for you to do something. When I didn't score in one game, they said: 'Wow, he's playing badly'."
