Liverpool: Salah was not Klopp’s first choice last summer
02 May at 09:57Liverpool star Mohammed Salah will return to Roma Olimpico stadium tonight. The Egypt International spent two seasons with the giallorossi scoring 34 goals in 83 games and moved to Liverpool for € 50 million last summer.
Less than a year ago, the player’s transfer fee seemed to be exaggerated but Salah has already scored 43 goals in 48 appearances with Liverpool so far this season becoming one of Europe’s best scorers alongside Leo Messi and Lazio star Ciro Immobile.
Liverpool and Klopp can now enjoy the skills and goals of the Egypt International who, however, was not the Reds’ first choice last summer.
According to Sky Sport, in fact, Klopp’s primary target last summer was Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt. The Germany winger, however, rejected a chance to move to Anfield Road and Liverpool managed to seal the transfer of Salah.
The Reds had initially offered only € 30 million to sign the Egypt International but Roma managed to close the deal cashing in a fee close to € 50 million.
