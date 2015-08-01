Liverpool are keeping a close eye on highly rated French striker Maxwel Cornet. The 20-year-old, who heralds from the Ivory Coast, is currently plying his trade for Ligue 1 side Lyon and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been receiving favourable reports back from his scouting team out in France.



When the German tactician arrived at Anfield in January 2016 he promised to bring in some exciting new young talent just like he did when he was in charge at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Cornet, who spent his formative years at Metz, has the perfect profile and he could become a familiar face in the Premier League next season.

