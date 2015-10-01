Simon Kjaer. The 28-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Fenerbahce but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to add the former Roma star to his back-line at Anfield next season.

Kjaer recently declared that he had no intention of leaving the Istanbul club this summer despite heightened interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, but it’s now understood that the player could be convinced to make the switch to Anfield with the promise of being a regular starter in the Premier League.



With both Lucas Leiva and Mamadou Sakho set to leave Merseyside at the end of the season, Kjaer could seize the opportunity to become a permanent fixture at the club with his current employers believed to be ready to listen to offers of around £17 million.