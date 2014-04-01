Liverpool send scouts to watch top Lazio striking target
19 March at 13:20Liverpool are interested in signing Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca with the Reds that have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old attacking midfielder who can also play as support striker. Talisca is out on loan at Besiktas. He has nine goals and five assists in 23 appearances with the Turkish club but he’s set to return to Benfica at the end of the season.
Lazio are also keeping a close eye on the Brazilian as the bianconcelesti may sell some crowns of their jewel at the end of the season in order to free up cash to sign him.
Keita Balde and Stefan De Vrij, in fact, are tipped to be leaving the Olimpico at the end of the season with Juventus, Milan and Inter interested in welcoming the services of the biancocelesti star duo.
According to O Jogo (via tmw) Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the Brazilian in action and won’t make it easy for Lazio to register the signing of the talented Brazilian.
