

The agent of Serbian defender Neven Subotic has dropped a massive hint that his client is heading to Liverpool. The Daily Star states that the 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund man is about to re-unite with his former mentor Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Having failed to land the player last summer, Klopp is closing in on a January deal and Frieder Gamm told the journal that; “There were several options from all over Europe last summer but the rib operation had priority at that time. There was serious interest from several clubs but due to the operation a transfer did not take place."



Quizzed whether the Merseyside giants were one of those clubs and whether his man would be heading to the Premier League Gamm replied; “Everything is possible in football”. The player himself is also upbeat about the prospect of joining up with his former boss explaining that; “"Klopp has been my mentor for nine years, he supported me, encouraged me and had trust in me. With him and Dortmund I had the most amazing time. For that I am forever thankful. He was and is an important person in my life and I owe him a lot."