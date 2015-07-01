Liverpool set sights of €25m Roma midfielder
22 March at 19:34Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their squad signing a new midfielder in the summer and according to report in England, the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp has set sights on AS Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes.
The Argentinean is one of Serie A’s most promising midfielders but has been failing to play on a regular basis under Luciano Spalletti and with the Serie A giants who need to free up some cash to solve some economic woes, the giallorossi could be open to sell their starlet for the right offer.
The Daily Star reports that Liverpool are preparing a € 25 million bid to sign Paredes in the summer. The Premier League giants had already been linked with a move for the former Empoli playmaker last summer and Juventus also made an offer to sign the 22-year-old during this past winter transfer window.
Paredes’ AS Roma contra runs until 2019. He has three goals and 10 starts in Serie A this season.
