Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal.

Liverpool have told Crystal Palace that they will have to dig deep to take French defenderon a permanent deal. The Sun writes that the Anfield club are open to a sale but want around £30M for their player.The 27-year-old has been on-loan at Selhurst Park since January and has been the main reasons why the South London club have kept their Premier League status.

Sakho arrived on Merseyside in 2013 from PSG for a fee of £18M but a series of disciplinary problems under new boss Jurgen Klopp saw him frozen out of the team at the start of the current campaign. Palace boss Sam Allardyce rescued the Frenchman from his watching brief in the stands and his performances have been outstanding ever since.



Currently recovering from knee ligament damage, Sakho has been told by Palace chairman Steve Parish that the club want him to stay although it’s understood the Eagles are not prepared to pay Liverpool’s asking price.