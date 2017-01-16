Joel Matip for the next month.

Liverpool may have to do without central defenderfor the next month. NBC claims that the 25-year-old Cameroon international will miss part of the Red’s vital push for the Premier League title due to an ongoing row with FIFA over his withdrawal from his country’s squad for the AFCON 2017 tournament.

Having been called into their initial 35-man squad, Matip was left out of the final 23 when it became clear he wasn’t interested in representing the Indomitable Lions in the Gabon. Football’s governing body however, are aware of the situation but the Merseyside club do not want to risk any further penalties by playing him whilst the situation is ongoing. According to Article 5 of FIFA rules;



“A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annexe, plus an additional period of five days.”



Cameroon are not prepared to release Matip for club duty so now it seems as though Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will have to wait until they exit the tournament of after they eventually win it, until they can call upon their important defensive linchpin.