Liverpool are edging ever closer to closing out a deal for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. The 26-year-old Dutchman is set to discuss his future with The Saints this week and is expected to tell the club that he wants to complete his dream move to Anfield.



In a summer transfer that’s had more twists and turns than an Agatha Christie novel, Liverpool look set to land the Dutch international for a fee of around £60M and the south coast club already have their eyes on his potential replacement.





According to The Daily Mail, that man is van Dijk’s international team-mate Wesley Hoedt who currently ply’s his trade in Serie A with Lazio. Southampton are believed to be confident that they can lure the Dutchman to St Mary’s for a fee of around £12M which would see them gain a huge profit from the sale of van Dijk.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League before, with Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Everton all making enquiries last summer.