Reports in Italy mirror those from the UK in stating that Liverpool are attempting to hijack Juventus in their quest for Real Madrid full-back Danilo.





After reports in the Metro earlier this week that the Premier League side had started negotiations with the player’s representatives, the Turin based journal also believes that the Bianconeri will be thwarted by the Merseyside giants.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Porto in the summer of 2015 but has only made just over 30 appearances for the Spaniards and is now believed to be searching for a move away from the capital.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is ready for a major summer overhaul at Anfield and will start off by freshening up his back-line as he looks to make a serious title challenge next season. Juventus on the other hand, are looking for a replacement for the ageing Stephan Lichtsteiner and Danilo is believed to be one of the targets for this summer.